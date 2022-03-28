Get all your power tool needs with name brands at City Mill

Get all your power tool needs with name brands at City Mill

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City Mill and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City Mill, visit https://www.citymill.com/

City Mill has some of the best power tools in the game, with name brands like DeWalt and Black+Decker. Choose between ease of access battery powered tools, or traditional corded tools! Liana Mitchell from City Mill gives us an in-depth overview of all the amazing options they carry!

For more information: www.citymill.com