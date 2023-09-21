Fixit Focus: Vinegar in the Garden

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City Mill and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City Mill, visit www.citymill.com.

In this segment of Fixit Focus, HI Now host Kainoa Carlson is joined by our garden merchant Iris Wilhelm-Norseth to talk about vinegar and how versatile it can be outside of the kitchen.

It’s true, vinegar works outside in the garden aswell. The first way you can use it as as a weed killer. Spray fully concentrated vinegar directly on weeds- especially the pesky ones that live in cracks on your driveway. Spray on a dry, sunny day and effectively kill unwanted greens without the use of harmful chemicals.

That’s right, vineagar is a great way to feed your acid loving plants. Azaleas, rhododendrons and gardenias thrive in highly acidic conditions. You can spray and water them with a quick refresher: one cup vinegar to a gallon of water. They’ll perk up and have happy, healthy blooms.

Once you decide to pick flowers from your garden and bring them in the house, vinegar can help you out there too. Dissolve 3 tablespoons sugar and 2 tablespoons white vinegar per quart ofwarm water. When filling the vase, be sure the cut stems are covered by 3-4 inches of the mixture water. Sugar aids in plant nourishment while vinegar inhibits bacterial growth, keeping your blooms fresh.

