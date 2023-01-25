Create a sustainable garden with a countertop composter

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City Mill and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City Mill, visit https://www.citymill.com/

Look, it happens. You’re cleaning out the fridge and you encounter a bag of forgotten mushy mango, wilted spinach and half a head of cauliflower that has taken on a new color. After the momentary pang of guilt washes over you and the frustration of having to (yet again) throw away money and your healthy eating intentions, you process to toss the spoiled items into the trash can. Next time, before you chuck it out, you may want to reconsider doing so-or where you do so. Instead of the garbage, toss spoiled ingredients, food scraps and leftovers into your OXO compost bin. The OXO Good Grips Compost Bin simplifies saving the environment.

