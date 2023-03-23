Create perfect barriers for your garden with no dig landscape edging

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City Mill and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City Mill, visit www.citymill.com.

Edging can definitely kick up your garden or yard design a notch or two! Besides defining the space between flower bed and the lawn, it can help create a walkway, hold your mulch or topsoil in place and even help prevent your lawnmower from damaging your plants.

For more information: www.citymill.com, Facebook @citymill, Instagram @citymill.