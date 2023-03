Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City Mill and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City Mill, visit https://www.citymill.com.

City Mill has got you covered in the newest technologies in gardening products! City Mill Merchant, Iris Wilhelm-Norseth, is here to show us a few innovative products you can use in your next gardening project.

For more information: www.citymill.com, Facebook @citymill, Instagram @citymill.