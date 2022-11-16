Chaminade University makes higher education accessible through Hawaii Guarantee

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Chaminade University and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Chaminade University, visithttps://chaminade.edu/

As part of Chaminade’s service-oriented mission, they are committed to helping make the dream of higher education accessible to all Hawai’i students. Starting in Fall 2023, Chaminade University’s Hawai’i Guarantee provides local high school seniors/graduates entering as freshmen the same tuition rate as University of Hawai’i at Manoa’s annual resident undergraduate tuition and an achievable pathway to graduate in four years.

For more information, visit chaminade.edu/financial-aid/hawaii-guarantee.