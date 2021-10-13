Chaminade redesigns online programs for working adults

Sponsored by Chaminade University of Honolulu

The new online courses are redesigned to give a great opportunity for working adults. It shy’s away from the ridged term schedules and due dates to give students greater ability to achieve a work, school, and life balance. Students can register for classes at the beginning of every month and can take anywhere from 6 weeks to 6 months to complete the course. Students control the pace of the course, deciding when to take exams and complete assignments.

Chaminade University offers several online bachelor’s degree programs including business administration, education, psychology, criminology and criminal justice, and historical and political studies. The online programs are just as rigorous as the on-campus programs and have the same accreditation and curriculum. The only difference is the flexibility of the online programs.

Canvas is Chaminade’s online learning platform that’s incredibly user friendly, allowing access from computers, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices. All the course work is completed through Canvas including tests, assignments, quizzes, and discussions. Canvas allows online students to access the same services that on campus students have, providing the best online experience possible.

Even though students are online, they still have access to all the physical services on campus like counseling and the library. Tutoring services are available on campus, but online tutoring is available 24/7 on Canvas. Chaminade’s Career Services Development office aids students looking to pivot their careers in the work force. They help with resume writing, interviews, internship applications, and are available during and after graduation.

If you want to learn more about Chaminade University or the online programs, visit Chaminade.edu.