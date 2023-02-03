New Year, New Career?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Central Pacific Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Central Pacific Bank, visit cpb.bank/careers

A common goal for many people at the start of a new year is finding a new job or possibly making a career change. This can be an exciting goal but can also be intimidating and uncertain. There are many opportunities to choose from, but which is the right one for you?

Why not consider a position in financial services? The industry encompasses a wide range of businesses that deal with the management of money and finances. These include banks and investment firms. They play a pivotal role in the economy by providing many important financial products and assistance to both consumers and businesses.

If you are after an interesting and beneficial career in financial services, consider applying at Central Pacific Bank (CPB). CPB has been a catalyst for change and innovation in the financial services industry for nearly 70 years and is a place where your skills and ideas can make a meaningful impact.

Whether you have extensive experience in banking or have never worked in the industry, CPB is proud to provide ample training and career advancement opportunities to its employees, planting the seeds for a rewarding career you can be proud of. With college assistance and executive coaching programs, along with wonderful benefits and creative perks, it’s no wonder why CPB was recently named to Hawaii Business Magazine’s list of “Best Places to Work” for the 12th consecutive year.

Hiring Event with On-the-Spot Interviews

If you’re interested in a career at CPB, don’t miss out on the upcoming hiring event at CPB’s main branch lobby in Downtown Honolulu (220 S. King St.), on Thursday, February 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will feature on-the-spot interviews, a panel discussion to learn more about the company and available positions, and a manager meet and greet!

For more information about the upcoming hiring event and the many exciting opportunities CPB has to offer, visit cpb.bank/careers.

