Hawaii residents seek safe investment strategies during uncertain times

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Central Pacific Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Central Pacific Bank, visit cpb.bank/cd

It’s no secret how volatile the current market is. With the roller coaster that is today’s economy, maintaining positive returns on your investments may seem like a daunting task to achieve. Luckily, there are still ways to invest with confidence.

Through a certificate of deposit (CD), you can park your money in a deposit account over a fixed period of time, and in return receive a specific interest rate that is typically higher than the average savings account.

What are the benefits of opening a CD?

With a CD, you will have a guaranteed rate, regardless of what happens to the financial markets. This means you will have predictability in how your deposit will grow. Additionally, CDs are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which means the deposit you set aside is kept safe and secure.

What to look for in a CD?

A CD’s term length is important. The term length will determine how long your money will be locked up in the deposit account. Withdrawing your CD balance before the term length has concluded could result in a withdrawal penalty fee. Make sure to compare and review different types of CDs to determine which will best help meet your financial goals.

If you are looking for a safe and secure way to confidently invest your money, Central Pacific Bank is offering great CD Annual Percentage Yields (APY) and terms, and even greater rates for their Exceptional Checking customers. If you are interested in opening a CD with CPB, which was recently ranked Best Bank in Hawaii in 2022 by Forbes Magazine, visit one of their branches or visit cpb.bank/cd for more information.

Member FDIC