Calling all dancers! Drill Team Hawaii is recruiting!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Drill Team Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Drill Team Hawaii, visit drillteamhawaii.com.

Drill Team Hawaii is a precision dance studio that provides students with trained, experienced teachers and a safe, happy environment where they can learn and develop their potential. They perform regularly at Hawaii’s top sporting events and many other local and national special events, including the University of Hawaii’s homecoming games, the NFL Pro Bowl, the USA-China Volleyball Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center, and at Brigham Young University-Hawaii basketball games. In addition to teaching girls dance, Drill Team Hawaii instills values in all their dancers.

Girls start their journey with Drill Team Hawaii by enrolling in prep classes. Dance and gym classes for beginners are on Saturdays to prepare for the Drill Team Hawaii tryouts — or for girls who just want to begin a love for dance! In Prep Class, new dancers develop flexibility, coordination and strength while learning basic dance technique and gymnastics. Prep dancers will learn a dance routine and perform in two Drill Team Hawaii shows each year. Girls should be four years or older to register for classes. Once girls are ready and interested they can audition to join the competition team.

For more information, visit drillteamhawaii.com or on Facebook and Instagram @drillteamhawaii.