Become a member at Hawaii Theatre

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii Theatre, visit www.hawaiitheatre.com.

Members of the Hawaii Theatre Center believe in the power of the arts. Art can transform whole communities, deepen neighborly connections, and expand our keikis’ sense of possibility. HTC members also get unbeatable rewards whenever they attend a show at our historic venue! The Hawaii Theatre Center offers six membership tiers for theatre lovers of all budgets. From keiki to kupuna, these perks help create a memorable, treasured experience at the Hawaii Theatre. Know any art lovers? HTC memberships make great gifts, too!

For more information, visit www.hawaiitheatre.com/membership