March is National Kidney Month and here’s how you can get involved

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bayer Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bayer Hawaii, visit https://www.bayer.com.

The National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization striving to eradicate chronic kidney disease in Hawaii. To celebrate March as National Kidney Month, they’re encouraging the community to sign up for the 2023 Hawaii Kidney Walk presented by The Queen’s Health System in partnership with Horizon Therapeutics and U.S. Renal Care.

This free community event will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 a.m., and the 1.7-mile stroll around Kapiolani Regional Park will help raise awareness and funds to support local kidney patients and their caregivers. Participants will also experience a pop-up garden display and enjoy a family-friendly health fair that includes refreshments and entertainment, as well as a KIDneyZone with face painting, balloon art, and yard games.

Visit KidneyWalk.org/Hawaii to register.