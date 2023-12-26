Join the School Food Safety Challenge with North Shore EVP

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bayer Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bayer Hawaii, visit www.bayer.com/en/us/bayer-in-hawaii.

The School Food Safety Challenge is a program designed to introduce students K- 12 to on-farm food safety by encouraging them to implement these practices in their school gardens while maintaining records of their activities. They believe that this initiative will not only educate students about the importance of food safety, but also empower them to take an active role in ensuring the quality and safety of our food supply. In partnership with Bayer and the Agriculture Leadership Foundation of Hawaiʻis support, they’re able to award participating schools funds to directly help their school gardens.

For more information, visit www.bayer.com/bayerinhawaii.