Hale Kau Kau feeds the hungry with compassion and aloha

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bayer Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bayer Hawaii, visit https://www.bayer.com.

Hale Kau Kau aims to alleviate hunger by providing nutritious meals to the hungry and homebound in a safe, loving and supportive environment on Maui. Hale Kau Kau has been feeding the hungry since August 1991 and has served more than 1.5 million meals.

They’re thrilled to be accepting a generous $5,000 donation from Bayer Hawaii to help them feed more than 700 people through their Fund-a-Meal program. While individuals can always get involved by making a one-time or recurring donation, they also love partnering with businesses and other community organizations to make an even greater impact through Fund-a-Meal.

For more information, visit halekaukau.org or follow @halekaukau on Facebook and Instagram.