Bayer Hawaii brings the knowledge of agriculture beyond the farm and into the classroom

Ag in the Classroom started in 2006 and has only grown since. It is a 10-month series of in-class farmer presentations and on-the-farm field activities, titled Where Would We Be Without Seeds, centered around the life cycle of plants.

Brian Hopper, Operations Lead at Bayer, and Warren Watanabe from Maui Farm Bureau, discusses how Bayer Hawaii supports the Ag in the Classroom program.

For more information, visit mauicountyfarmbureau.org/ag-in-the-classroom.

