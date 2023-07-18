Bayer Fund Grant supports STEM education in Hawaii

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bayer Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bayer Hawaii, visit https://www.bayer.com/

As a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S., Bayer Fund develops programs and makes strategic investments to qualified non-profit organizations tackling big challenges – combatting malnutrition and food insecurity; enhancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education; providing support services for patients and families managing cardiovascular disease and cancer.

One of their great programs is the Bayer Fund - Hawaii Science Education Grant. Since 2005, this #BayerFund grant has awarded more than $357,000 to public schools in Hawaii for programs, tools, supplies and equipment to enhance their students’ science education.

Jennifer Ainoa, Science Teacher at Molokai Middle School, shares with us how this grant has supported supplemental curriculum for students who missed science classes in elementary school due to COVID restrictions in place at that time. The grant was monumentally helpful in catching students up and ensuring they were on track to continue their science education.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Bayer Fund - Hawaii Science Education Grant. All public schools serving students at the intermediate, high school and college grade levels on the islands of Oahu, Maui and Molokai are eligible to apply. The deadline for applications is September 1, 2023.

For more information visit www.bayer.com/en/us/education.