Hotpot on another level at Aunty’s Hotpot House

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aunty’s Hotpot House and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aunty’s Hotpot House, visit https://www.instagram.com/auntyshotpothouse/.

Aunty’s Hotpot House not just serves hotpot but everything in between like their giant fried pork chop and the dragon cucumber! They are located at Ka Makana Alii where Kickin Kajun used to be. HI Now host Kainoa Carlson hangs out with Susan Chang, Manager of Aunty’s Hotpot House to have lunch and sample a few of their popular items on the menu.

Follow Aunty’s Hotpot House on Instagram @auntyshotpothouse.