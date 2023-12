Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arcadia Family of Companies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arcadia Family of Companies, visit arcadia.org.

Arcadia Resident, Arkie Koehl, shares what makes living at Arcadia special!

For more information: arcadia.org, Facebook @arcadiafamilyofcompanies, Instagram @arcadiafamilyofcompanies