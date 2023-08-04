Buy Local, Save Local, Enjoy Local with Aliʻi Coffee Co.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of American Savings Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about American Savings Bank, visit https://www.asbhawaii.com/buylocal

Buy local, save local and enjoy local when you use your American Savings Bank Personal Visa® Debit Card at one of their participating partners like Aliʻi Coffee Co.!

Aliʻi Coffee Co. is a Hawaiʻi based coffee company with a focus on light roasted coffees, delicious breakfast items, and freshly prepared sandwiches. All of their coffees are roasted in their original location in downtown Honolulu. When you use your ASB Personal Visa® Debit Card receive $5 off your purchase when you spend $15 or more! To learn more about Aliʻi Coffee Co. visit, www.aliicoffee.com or on Facebook and Instagram @aliicoffeeco.

To open an ASB Checking Account and start saving, visit www.asbhawaii.com/buylocal.

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.