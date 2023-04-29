American Savings Bank wants you to Buy Local & Save Local with Fig & Ginger

American Savings Bank wants you to Buy Local & Save Local with Fig & Ginger

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of American Savings Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about American Savings Bank, visit https://www.asbhawaii.com/.

Buy local, save local and enjoy local when you use your American Savings Bank Personal Visa© Debit Card at one of their participating partners like Fig & Ginger!

Fig & Ginger specializes in chef-crafted grazing boards and modern style brunching. Get $10 off your order when you spend $40 or more on their cafe menu and market items using your ASB Personal Visa© Debit Card. To learn more about Fig & Ginger visit, www.fghonolulu.com or on Facebook and Instagram @fig.gingerhonolulu.

To open an ASB Checking Account and start saving, visit https://www.asbhawaii.com/buylocal