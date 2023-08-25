Re-imagining Your Dream Home, From Design to Completion: For Best Results, Work with the Company Owner

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of American Floor & Home and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about American Floor & Home, visit https://www.americanfloorandhome.com.

In the wake of the pandemic, Hawaii homeowners are seeking to rejuvenate or “re-imagine” their living spaces, with a renewed emphasis on comfort, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. As they embark on this transformative journey, the pivotal first step lies in the careful selection of a contractor. A skilled and reliable contractor holds the key to turning their renovation dreams into a tangible reality. With a keen understanding of local styles, materials, and regulations, the right contractor not only brings expertise to the table but also serves as a trusted partner in navigating the intricacies of the renovation process.

American Floor and Home (AFH) has been locally owned and operated since 1974 and continues to be the premier provider of flooring, kitchen and bath and other home products and services in the state of Hawaii. With the addition of “general contractor” to their list of convenient services, AFH is a true “one-stop shop” for local homeowners who seek a simple approach to conceptualizing, designing and creating a their dream home experience. Another added benefit of working with American Floor and Home is the fact that the company is 100% employee-owned, ensuring a sense of pride of ownership, accountability and a commitment to excellence with every customer interaction.

”The most unique thing about our business is actually our employees, because we’re employee-owned, said Daniel Arita, AFH’s President. “Every single person our customers work with are owners of the business, through the whole process: from the sales person, to the warehouse, to installation, to our purchasing department – everyone is an owner. So, our customers get the experience of the (company) owner working with them.”

Over its nearly 50-year history, American Floor and Home has built a reputation for offering the best materials and products to help bring their customer’s dreams to life. As a general contractor, the entire process is managed under one roof, creating a convenient, low-friction experience. Arita adds, “We’re a general contractor, so we’re able to do all the work for the customer, so they just work with one team. We take the whole process from design to completion.”

Homeowners looking to re-imagine their living spaces are invited to visit the American Floor & Home showroom to view products from industry-leading manufacturers! Save up to 40% of select in-stock products now thru Saturday August 26th at our Private Sale! Speak with a friendly and knowledgeable client advisor to discuss your next project. For more information, visit www.americanfloorandhome.com/private-sale or call (808) 832-2000.