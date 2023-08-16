American Floor & Home: Your one-stop shop for whole home remodeling

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of American Floor & Home and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about American Floor & Home, visit https://www.americanfloorandhome.com.

American Carpet One has been in business for nearly 50 years, but throughout the years the business has started to offer so much more than carpet and flooring. HI Now host Kainoa Carlson is with President Daniel Arita to talk about the business’ name change to American Floor & Home and the story behind it.

American Floor & Home is now your one-stop-shop for whole home remodeling — whether it’s for products or products with installation. The company now offers a huge selection of American-made cabinets, imported cabinets, countertops, plumbing fixtures for kitchens and bathrooms, windows, window coverings, appliances, and even air sanitizers!

Not only will its staff help you select products, but they also design and install kitchen, bathroom, or any remodeling plans customers have.

The most unique thing about American Floor & Home is its people because it’s an employee-owned company! Arita’s father sold the business to the employees six years ago, which makes the two of them the only employees working for 130 owners.

“Our customers can feel comfortable knowing that everyone they work with in our organization is an owner of the company and will treat them like any owner would,” Arita adds.

For more information: americanfloorandhome.com, or on Facebook and Instagram: @americanfloorandhome