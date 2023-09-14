HireMaui.org connects Maui residents with jobs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Altres and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Altres, visit https://www.altres.com.

After the tragic wildfires in Maui, thousands of residents are suddenly left unemployed. Working together with partners in the community, HireMaui.org was established as a FREE job board where Maui residents can connect with organizations around Hawaii who are ready to welcome them as employees.

For more information, visit www.hiremaui.org.