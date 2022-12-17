Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, visit https://www.alohilaniresort.com.

Celebrate the holidays at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach with special events and offerings throughout December!

There is truly something for everyone at ‘Alohilani this holiday season, from daily Scuba Claus sightings in the 280,000-gallon Oceanarium and indulgent seafood towers with flights of bubbly to a not-to-be-missed Candy Cane Lane Speakeasy, brunch with Santa, special holiday menus and New Year’s Eve event!

For more information, visit www.alohilaniresort.com/holidays or on Facebook @alohilaniresortwaikikibeach and Instagram @alohilaniresort.