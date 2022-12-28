Alexander and Baldwin gives back to the community and lends a helping hand to justice-involved women

Alexander and Baldwin gives back to the community and lends a helping hand to justice-involved women

Smart Trees Pacific has been promoting and caring for Hawaii’s urban forest since 1992. They work with Federal, State, County, commercial, and non-profits partners on urban tree policies, professional training, citizen science program, and tree plantings.

In partnership with Smart Trees Pacific, Alexander and Baldwin works with the non-profit to fight climate change by investing in hundreds of families with trees while giving justice-involved women green job skills for the future.

For more information on Smart Trees Pacific, visit smarttreespacific.org.