Sign up for the 40th Annual Great Aloha Run

The Great Aloha Run, established in 1985 by Carole Kai, Honolulu Marathon founder Jack Scaff, M.D., and publicist-journalist Buck Buchwach, is an annual charity road race in Honolulu, Hawaii, happening on the third weekend in February. It has contributed over $14 million to over 100 non-profit organizations in Hawaii, underlining its substantial impact on local communities.

Alaska Airlines, as a valued partner of the Great Aloha Run, demonstrates its commitment to the community by offering race finishers the chance to win airfare for four to any destination Alaska Airlines flies. This generous offer adds an exciting incentive for participation and completion of the race.

The 8.15 miles (13.12 km) course starts in downtown Honolulu on Nimitz Highway across from Aloha Tower, and runs west on Nimitz Highway along Honolulu Harbor, under the Interstate H-1 viaduct near Honolulu International Airport, and along Kamehameha Highway, finishing on the floor of Aloha Stadium. The Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium route gives the race its name.

To sign-up for the Great Aloha Run or to learn more information, visit greataloharun.com.