Give the gift of travel

The Alaska Airlines gift of Travel Program is a program in which they give the magic of travel to those who deserve it most, whether through an all-inclusive trip, roundtrip tickets or donated miles.

Alaska Airlines has been supporting families and communities affected by the West Maui fires since the very beginning. Now, as the holiday season approaches, their focus is on offering families, especially those with young children, a chance to momentarily set aside their challenges. They aim to provide them with the means to embrace the festive spirit and experience joy during the Christmas season.

Alaska collaborated with long-time partner and local non-profit Kanu Hawaiʻi to distribute 27 million miles — donated by Alaska, employees and guests — to those who needed support but could no longer afford the cost of flying. In total, 544 impacted Maui residents were helped with these miles.

When they heard that families, such as the Cabanillas, Recites and Ceballos, were seeking refuge from the daily struggle of rebuilding their lives – Alaska Airlines knew they had to do more.

In addition to working with our Alaska Airlines team, they partnered with Blake Ramelb. Blake Ramelb was born and raised in Lahaina. It was where his year-round photography business was mainly located. After the fires, Blake’s business suffered. His work on the Alaska Airlines ‘Gift of Travel’ to Disneyland was his first paid-gig since the tragedy.

Immediately after the fires, Blake began to use his social media platforms he once used for his business to help impacted residents. In the absence of cell and internet service as a result of the fires, Blake began posting videos to spread the word about how people could effectively donate. At one point, he was receiving thousands of relief supplies from around the world for Lahaina families. Blake also disseminated real-time updates and developments. His social media following has grown as he’s become a trusted voice in his hometown.

Contributions made to the Alaska Airlines Disaster Relief Pool through Dec. 31, 2023, will be donated to Kanu Hawaiʻi and Maui Rapid Response to provide travel support for Maui residents impacted by the wildfires. Alaska will match the miles donated, up to one million miles.

