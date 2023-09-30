Chamber of Commerce Hawaii Young Professionals Program

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Alaska Airlines and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Alaska Airlines, visit https://www.alaskaair.com/

As part of its commitment to care for Hawai’i and invest in our community’s future business leaders, Alaska Airlines is the premier sponsor of the Chamber of Commerce Hawai’i’s Young Professionals Program. Established in 2011, the Chamber’s YP Program provides a platform for young business professionals aged 21-39 in Hawai’i to sharpen their skills and broaden their networks.

The YP Program is committed to strengthening the local community by shaping its young professionals into Hawai’i’s future business leaders. Joining us to shed more light on the program and its partnership with Alaska Airlines is YP Chair, Bianca Mordasini, who is also the Senior Director of Alumni & External Relations at the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa.

For more information, visit www.cochawaii.org/ypprogram.

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.