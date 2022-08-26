AccesSurf provides an ocean of possibilities for anyone with a disability

AccesSurf has been providing free programs for anyone with a disability to have access to the beach and adaptive water sports since 2006. Their monthly programs include Day at the Beach & Wounded Warrior Day at the Beach as well as quarterly adaptive swim, surf and canoe paddling clinics.

AccesSurf would like to thank all of our volunteers, supporters and partners like Hawaii State Federal Credit Union who make our programs possible. For more information, visit www.accessurf.org to learn how you can be involved!