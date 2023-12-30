"You Are What You Eat" Docuseries Features Prime Roots Plant-Based Meats Freshly Slicing at Delis Counters Near You

Convenient and Tasty Veganuary Plant-based Swaps Can Help Improve Eaters' Health

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Roots , the leading innovator of freshly-sliced plant-based deli classics made from koji, is featured as a delicious innovation at the deli counter in final episode 4 of the "You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment" docuseries launching January 1, 2024. The docuseries follows four sets of twins whose diets diverge with one eating an omnivore diet and the other plant-based to see how key health indicators changed.

The series was based on the recent Stanford Study that showed multiple benefits of eating plant-based after just four weeks of the diet change. The participants with a plant-based diet had significantly less body weight and insulin — all of which are associated with improved cardiovascular health — than the meat-eating participants.

"You Are What You Eat" shows most conventional deli meats are not good for you but now there are new easy 'one to one' plant-based deli swaps that can be part of a healthy lifestyle," said Kimberlie Le Co-founder and CEO of Prime Roots, "People crave delicious foods and Prime Roots fresh, sliced-to-order koji-deli meat delivers indulgent sandwiches during Veganuary and all year long."

Prime Roots, Co-founder and CEO Kimberlie Le worked with award-winning chefs to develop the first of its kind deli classics—including cracked pepper koji-turkey, black forest koji-ham, koji-salami, and koji-pepperoni, koji-bacon to emulate the savory, meaty taste, and texture that consumers demand for meat substitutes. Crafted with the same epicurean processes of roasting, drying and curing, Prime Roots koji-meats are a near perfect meat replica that can be shaved, thick cut for sandwiches or purchased by the pound at the deli. Plus, nutritionally, Prime Roots' products have protein, fiber, and do not contain nitrates, hormones, antibiotics, cholesterol, soy, top nine allergens, and are non-GMO and gluten-free.

Expanding rapidly in distribution, Prime Roots deli classics and charcuterie made from koji can currently be ordered in California, Oregon, and New York City and visit store finder for specific locations where Prime Roots products are available.

About Prime Roots

Berkeley-based Prime Roots® is a plant-based meat company taking a fresh take on old world deli and charcuterie. The B-Corp is on a mission to satisfy meat cravings in a sustainable way with plant-based deli meat that is clean, nourishing, and wholesome. The start-up innovated the first-of-its kind line of sliceable deli meats and charcuterie which includes nostalgic flavors like turkey, ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon, pâté, and foie gras all made from koji. These products are designed for use in deli counters and restaurants. Prime Roots recently was honored with a Nexty Editors' Choice Award, the Food and Wine Magazine Game Changers Award and Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award. For more information, visit http://www.primeroots.com.

Prime Roots Media Contact:

Sue Hearn

415-290-5554/ sue@primeroots.com

Prime Roots Plant-based deli classics made from koji slices just like conventional meat. (PRNewswire)

Prime Roots is the first freshly-sliced deli meat made from koji. (PRNewswire)

