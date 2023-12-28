Zoomlion Accelerates Growth and Innovation in the Middle East with Strategic Development and Collaborative Innovation

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK), a leading Chinese construction machinery and equipment manufacturer, is further underscoring its commitment to the Middle Eastern market. The company's Chairman and CEO, Zhan Chunxin, along with Co-President Wang Yongxiang and Vice President Sun Changjun, recently visited the company's subsidiaries in the region. This visit highlights Zoomlion's dedication to deepening its engagement in the Middle East through a focused strategy on localization and technological innovation, aiming to foster stronger collaborative ties with the region.

Zoomlion's earthmoving machinery are participating in Saudi Arabia's The Line Project, a linear smart city in Neom (PRNewswire)

Mr. Zhan expressed great pride in the company's ongoing growth in the Middle East. Zoomlion's business model in the Middle East has yielded promising results, and he encouraged the subsidiaries in the region to continue expanding market share, aligning with the company's strategic direction. He also outlined further investment plans to develop an integrated hub encompassing sales, service, exhibitions, storage, and spare parts.

Key Recent Business Highlights:

the UAE and Saudi Arabia , Zoomlion secured contracts for 85 various types of equipment during a recent product launch event this November, totaling over 200 million Yuan (approximately US$28 million ), with prospective orders of more than 200 units, totaling over 500 million Yuan (approximately US$70 million ). Notably, in Saudi Arabia , sales surged by more than 170% year-on-year up to the end of November 2023 , contributing to significant infrastructure projects such as the futuristic In, Zoomlion secured contracts for 85 various types of equipment during a recent product launch event this November, totaling over(approximately), with prospective orders of more than 200 units, totaling over(approximately). Notably, in, sales surged by more than 170% year-on-year up to the end of, contributing to significant infrastructure projects such as the futuristic NEOM city

Oman subsidiary , Zoomlion signed contracts and prospective orders totaling over 35 million Yuan (approximately US$4.9 million ). Mr. Sulaiman Saif Hamoud Al Shaqsi , Technical Manager of Oman's 2040 vision. At the opening of its, Zoomlion signed contracts and prospective orders totaling over(approximately). Mr., Technical Manager of Oman Vision 2040 , attended the ceremony and highlighted Zoomlion's advanced equipment's role in achieving2040 vision.

The company also unveiled innovative crane models in the region, including the all-terrain ZRT850 and ZRT900V-1 cranes, tailored for oil field operations.

As Zoomlion expands in the Middle East and other international markets, its comprehensive, digital, and localized business strategy is earning increasing trust and support from local clients. To further reinforce this strategy, Zoomlion is set to expand its localization efforts by establishing new subsidiaries in Qatar and Kuwait.

The company's global commitment to providing superior equipment and solutions underscores its international vision and unwavering dedication to technological innovation and customer service excellence.

