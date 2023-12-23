Spot Pet Insurance and MrBeast Join Forces for '100 Dog Adoption' Event

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Pet Insurance, the fastest growing pet insurance provider, proudly announces it has joined forces with philanthropist and YouTube phenomenon, MrBeast, to find homes for 100 homeless pets. To further support the adoptive families, Spot has pledged to provide lifelong pet insurance coverage for all 100 dogs; with a potential commitment of over $1,000,000 in pet insurance premiums.

MrBeast x Spot Pet Insurance (PRNewswire)

As the official pet insurance sponsor of the 100 Dogs event, Spot Pet Insurance aims to reinforce its commitment to find innovative ways to ensure that all pets have insurance. "I think it's necessary to push the boundaries of digital marketing to reach the newest generation of pet parents, which really aligns with MrBeast's demographic," said Trey Ferro, CEO of Spot Pet Insurance. "With less than 4% of pets in the US and Canada insured,1 Spot hopes that this event will raise awareness to the benefits of insurance and encourage all pet parents to become more financially responsible with their cats and dogs."

Advancements in veterinary care have increased the cost of veterinary services by at least 200% in the past five years.2 Despite the soaring cost of veterinary care, 76% of pet parents say they would go into debt to save their pet's life, signaling a greater need for pet insurance.3 Spot's goal is to reduce the number of pets being surrendered to shelters or abandoned to the streets by making quality veterinary care accessible and affordable for all pet parents.

A representative for the MrBeast channel said, "Spot was super easy to work with! It is awesome to see another innovative company wanting to partner with us for this great cause."

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, recognized for its dedication to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the adoption event. The organization's commitment to the welfare of animals aligns seamlessly with Spot's mission, creating a synergy that offers long-lasting benefits for the adopted dogs and their new families.

Evan Nader, Development Officer from Big Dog Ranch Rescue expressed gratitude for the collaboration, stating, "This joint effort has been nothing short of incredible. MrBeast and Spot have opened new doors for the well-being of rescue dogs." Spot Pet Insurance looks forward to continuing its efforts in promoting responsible pet ownership and supporting organizations dedicated to the welfare of animals.

About Spot Pet Insurance:

Spot Pet Insurance, America's #1 most loved pet insurance, is a passionate team of pet parents driven by a shared vision to educate, empower, and engage pet lovers about the benefits of pet insurance. Want to partner with Spot for an event, video, or larger collaboration? Please email partners@spotpet.com

You can also bring Spot plans to your workplace as a discounted benefit,4 helping ensure your employees have access to the best veterinary care without breaking the bank. As the most awarded pet insurance company,5 Spot plans offer the most comprehensive coverage with no age or breed restrictions. We believe that happy pet parents contribute to a positive and successful company culture. Please visit spotpetins.com/employers.

About MrBeast:

MrBeast (AKA Jimmy Donaldson) isn't just the most-hyped YouTuber in history. From his generous digital philanthropy to his multiple business ventures, he's evolving the content creator industry and paving the way for the next generation of entertainers and entrepreneurs. Since 2020, he has added 25+ million subscribers across his YouTube channels and will hit 3 billion views this year. Outfitted with the best fans on the internet, MrBeast collaborates with the biggest creators and businesses in the world.

About Big Dog Ranch Rescue:

Big Dog Ranch Rescue was founded in 2008; since then, they have saved the lives of more than 50,000 dogs. Their mission is to save 5,000 dogs every year, to heal and place them with loving families and to educate people about the proper care for dogs and the importance of spaying and neutering.

Independent article from Spot Pet Insurance.

To learn more about Spot Pet Insurance, please visit spotpet.com.

Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits and exclusions may apply. For all terms visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information available at checkout.

Insurance plans are underwritten by either Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581. A Delaware insurance company located at 11333 N. Scottsdale Rd, Ste. 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85254) or United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), and are produced by Spot Pet Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246385. 990 Biscayne Blvd Suite 603, Miami, FL 33132. CA License #6000188). This event is not endorsed or affiliated with either insurance carrier.

1 "State of the Industry Report," North American Pet Health Insurance Association, https://naphia.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/NAPHIA-SOI2023-Report-Highlights_Public-May9.pdf, May 3, 2023

2 "Industry Trends and Stats," American Pet Products Association, https://www.americanpetproducts.org/research-insights/industry-trends-and-stats, 2023.

3 "76% of Pet Owners..." Valuepenguin, https://www.valuepenguin.com/pet-care-survey, June 20, 2023.

4 Discount may not be available in all states, and discount amount may vary by state.

5 Award statistics are from a Spot study using publicly available information as of 10/4/23, information is subject to change.

Contact:

Cassidy Laudano

cassidy@spotpet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spot Pet Insurance