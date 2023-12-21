Portillo's Named to QSR Magazine's "Best Brands to Work For" List

Fast-casual Chicago-style restaurant concept honored in annual report for second consecutive year

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, has been named a Best Brand to Work For in 2023 by QSR Magazine for the second year, the company announced today. The 2023 list honors restaurants that have proven themselves as employers of choice, serving up a work culture and workplace experience that stand apart in the quick-service and fast-casual segment.

"We are proud to once again be recognized for the exceptional Team Member experience we offer at Portillo's," said Jill Waite, Portillo's Chief People Officer. "We are passionate about our culture and strive to create lifelong memories through unrivaled experiences. Our Team Members truly are the heart of our company. For us, creating a fun and positive atmosphere at work is a priority, and we are constantly evaluating new ways to engage, develop and reward our team at all levels."

In total, 25 brands were named on QSR Magazine's 2023 list. QSR Magazine recognized Portillo's for the culture-centric leadership it achieves by providing a work environment that puts its people first and promotes flexibility and development.

The company has prioritized consistent investments in its people to offer competitive pay packages, performance bonuses, annual stock grants for general managers and above, and extra holiday pay. Additionally, Portillo's recently introduced a new Time Off program that empowers Team Members more opportunity to manage their own schedule. At its restaurants, the company's Franks A Lot Fund offers a monthly stipend for General Managers to recognize and reward Team Members. Portillo's also offers a robust benefits package along with opportunities for career growth and development, such as the company's Ignite leadership development program and partnerships with digital learning platforms.

A steadfast commitment to investing in efforts that engage and reward employees, as well as offering opportunities to train for a career in the restaurant industry, have helped drive hourly turnover rates far below the industry average and a resulted in a high internal promotion rate.

Best Brands to Work For honorees are chosen by a panel of industry experts. The complete list can be found on QSRMagazine.com.

About Portillo's

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called "The Dog House." Years later, Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to more than 80 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo's App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo's website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Portillo's also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

