BRI Distributes Interim Dividends of IDR 12.7 Trillion

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) has announced its plans to distribute interim dividends to BRI shareholders in early 2024. According to the disclosure issued by the company on December 19, 2023, BRI will allocate interim dividend totaling IDR 12.7 trillion, equivalent to IDR 84 per share. Out of this total amount, approximately IDR 6.8 trillion will be remitted to the government, while around IDR 5.9 trillion will be distributed to the public.

Sunarso, President Director Bank BRI (PRNewswire)

The distribution of interim dividends is a manifestation of BRI's commitment to providing primary economic value to its shareholders. With a solid capital management strategy and supported by initiatives, BRI is expected to be able to consistently create value and deliver optimal returns to its shareholders.

Furthermore, BRI has the potential to distribute a higher dividend payout ratio than the normal conditions. The company has already achieved this by paying 85% of the net profits for the years 2021 and 2022 to shareholders as dividends.

The high dividend ratio will not disrupt BRI's performance. This is because BRI has a strong capital base, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 27.4 as of September 2023, well above the required capital adequacy ratio of approximately 17.5%.

"The company ensures that the distribution of this interim dividend does not disrupt BRI's capital, and on the other hand, all investment needs, such as IT investments, have been fulfilled, and reserves to cover various risks have been adequately provided," said Sunarso, President Director of BRI.

The timeline for the distribution of BRI's interim dividend shares is as follows:

Announcement of Schedule and Distribution Procedure of Interim Dividend: 19 December 2023 Regular Market and Negotiation: 29 December 2023 Cash Market: 3 January 2024

Regular Market and Negotiation: 2 January 2024



Cash Market: 4 January 2024

List of Shareholders entitled to Interim Dividend (recording date): 3 January 2024

Payment of Interim Dividend: 18 January 2024

