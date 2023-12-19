Wealth Enhancement Group Expands with the Acquisition of Asset Management Resources, LLC, an Independent RIA Managing Over $236 Million in Client Assets

As expansion continues in the northeast, this marks Wealth Enhancement Group's 18th acquisition of 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group , a national independent wealth management firm with over $71.7 billion in client assets, announced the acquisition of Asset Management Resources, LLC, an independent RIA in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The team, led by J. Christopher Boyd, will bring approximately $236 million in assets under management.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are thrilled to have the Asset Management Resources team join our firm. They are a hardworking team whose values are aligned with our firm's values. Both of our firms are committed to helping people achieve their goals by creating a better financial services approach centered completely around our clients. We are excited to bring Chris and his team on board."

Since 2008, Chris and Asset Management Resources, LLC has focused on helping clients who intend to feel secure in retirement. The firm provides financial planning, wealth management, and portfolio management for those nearing or in retirement.

J. Christopher Boyd, Founder of Asset Management Resources, LLC, said, "We are excited for our clients and community to benefit from our partnership and the extensive depth of services and talent available at Wealth Enhancement Group. We envision providing the best of our organizations – our local office's intimate personal client experience with the benefits and depth of scale of one of the nation's largest and fastest growing registered investment advisor firms."

Adding Asset Management Resources increases the number of Wealth Enhancement Group offices in the state of Massachusetts to four.

Jim Cahn, Chief Investments & Business Development Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "The team at Asset Management Resources has built strong connections with their clients over the last 15 years. We are eager to work with Chris and his team, and we are confident that we will continue to assist our clients in succeeding financially."

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide unique financial plans and investment management services to over 55,000 households from our 100 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $68.3 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of September 30, 2023. Asset Management Resources had approximately $236 million in client assets as of August 27, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Asset Management Resources' assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $71.7B billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

