Concentric, LLC, Acquires Jantech, Established Market Leader for UPS Systems

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric, LLC , the first national industrial power services organization, announced today the acquisition of Jantech, a market leader for UPS systems, batteries and power distribution equipment. Jantech's branches from Florida to Pennsylvania are supported by a team of top level field engineers who pride themselves in service excellence, knowledge and follow through. This acquisition expands Concentric's capabilities to serve mission critical businesses such as data centers, hospitals, financial institutions and other facilities.

"We are focused on solving the power problem for business and facility leaders with power integration, installation and maintenance services that ensure resilient, reliable power. Jantech is a market leader in the mission critical power space and their team of field engineers are second to none. Their expertise and strong reach across the East Coast will further benefit our ability to support customers that require a sustainable and dependable power supply," said Concentric President & CEO, John Winter.

"We are thrilled to join and work with Concentric's nationwide network of service and engineering professionals towards our shared mission to help facility leaders meet today's power challenge. We have worked with the team at Concentric for more than a decade and look forward to this next chapter, which will allow us to further grow our presence while reaching even more customers," said Jantech Founder President & CEO, Jay Nizborski.

About Concentric

Concentric is the first national industrial power services organization delivering uninterrupted, sustainable facility power and equipment electrification. The company's signature solutions, GuaranteedPOWER® and PerpetualPOWER® are industry firsts, improving reliability, sustainability and safety to solve the power problem for facility leaders. Concentric's nationwide network of service and engineering professionals help data centers, distributors, manufacturers, utilities, communications infrastructure customers and more develop resilient power systems that meet ever increasing power demand with less risk. From power integration to installation and maintenance, Concentric's team of experts are adept at managing power equipment to backup batteries, UPSs, generators, energy storage, micro grids, forklift power and more. Learn more at concentricusa.com .

