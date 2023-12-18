BlackBerry to Showcase Innovative Automotive Solutions Powered by the BlackBerry IVY Connected Vehicle Data Platform at CES 2024

Automotive software partners from around the world illustrate the breadth of in-vehicle innovation enabled by the BlackBerry IVY platform

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will be showcasing the breadth and power of its BlackBerry IVY® connected vehicle data platform through in-vehicle and virtualized demos with a range of ecosystem partners. The BlackBerry IVY platform enables developers across industries to design and deploy insights-enabled automotive services more quickly, leveraging in-vehicle AI-enabled processing and a developer-friendly platform. This ease of development has led to a growing diversity of solutions developed on the BlackBerry IVY platform, giving automakers new opportunities to quickly enable additional services to differentiate and potentially monetize the connected car.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

This year's IVY™ showcase at CES will feature a wide array of mobility applications; IVY powered in-vehicle AI demonstrations will include:

Michelin's tire wear monitoring solution with real-time integration to its consumer retail network

COMPREDICT hardware sensor replacement solutions, utilizing virtual sensors to create cost savings and monetize vehicle health insights.

Intelligent in-cabin experiences powered by Cinemo, CorrActions, CarIQ, idrive, and emotion3D.

Next generation insurance solutions, such as First Notification of Loss and Collision Reconstruction featured by Nexar, and crash analytics and driver scoring by CerebrumX.

Intelligent vehicle cybersecurity & quality insights powered by Upstream Security.

Additional partners will be showcasing how BlackBerry IVY powers next generation digital cockpits and intelligent fleet management services. Demonstrations include:

MIH Consortium will feature its intelligent fleet capabilities, with IVY insights, from Electra Vehicles, COMPREDICT, and CerebrumX

Mitsubishi Electric will showcase its FLEXConnect™ advanced vehicle cockpit system in a Cadillac Escalade

Intellias will showcase its IntelliKit 2.0 solution which is centered around the Qualcomm SA8295 with QNX Real Time Operating System (RTOS), QNX Hypervisor, and pre-processing connected vehicle insights with BlackBerry IVY.

"The IVY Ecosystem has grown rapidly, and now embraces an impressive range of applications that are set to change the mobility business and the in-car experience by harnessing the power of connected vehicle data," said Vito Giallorenzo, Senior Vice President & General Manager, BlackBerry IVY. "We're looking forward to demonstrating the many and varied ways that our ecosystem members are innovating on the IVY platform and how it has enabled them to easily develop and scale their solutions."

For more information on how BlackBerry IVY can help with building safe and secure data solutions for the Software Defined Vehicles of tomorrow, and to see a BlackBerry IVY powered vehicle in action, please visit us at CES on January 9-12 in the West Hall at Booth #4224 or www.blackberry.com/ivy. Live demos of other BlackBerry IVY powered applications will also be showcased in the West Hall at CES with Mitsubishi Electric (#3151), MIH (#7216), and Intellias (#7075).

