50/50 Women on Boards Commends Its Global Sponsors for Their Commitment to Diversity on Boards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, recognized its Premier Global Sponsor, EY; Global Sponsors Mastercard, Wells Fargo, Equilar, McKesson and Jamison; as well as Official Airline United Airlines for their leadership and commitment to the critical importance of tapping into diverse perspectives to create inclusive corporate boardrooms at The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™ held on Nov. 14, 2023.

More than 4,000 women heard from expert panels of women Board of Directors on how they forged a Path to the Boardroom.

"Women on boards can positively impact profitability and productivity of organizations by bringing their diverse skills and experiences to organizational governance," said Kris Pederson, Americas Leader of the EY Center for Board Matters. "The EY organization's support of 50/50 Women on Boards is one way we support board diversity to achieve more inclusive governance that can drive long-term value and strengthen business strategy."

Following a series of 20 in-person strategic networking sessions held in six countries, The Global Conversation on Board Diversity, an annual broadcast designed to accelerate positive change in corporate boardrooms, was supported by more than 200 sponsors and in-kind donors to enable the education of more than 4,000 women leaders with the tools to pursue a board seat.

"The commitment of our sponsors and in-kind donors is critical in driving our mission of having 50% of corporate board seats held by women and at least 20% of all seats held by women of color," said Heather Spilsbury, Chief Executive Officer of 50/50WOB. "We are grateful for these enlightened and engaged organizations with leaders who are helping to raise awareness and drive action for the business imperative of diverse and gender-balanced boards. The key to propelling one's career lies in the cultivation of a robust network, which is why we actively engineer strategic networking avenues for women, engaging them with influential corporate directors and executives facilitating connections that might otherwise remain unexplored."

Highlights from the annual event series include:

Discussions with more than 400 executive leaders and corporate board directors from companies including The Honest Company, Citi, Walgreens, EY, The TCW Group, AbbVie, Benchmark, Spencer Stuart , AT&T Business, 3M , Vita Coco , Comerica Bank, Marriott International Inc., Dentons, Sargento Foods, Feeding America, National Association of Corporate Directors, KPMG, Mintz, BP, Aris Water Solutions, UPS, Nike, Egon Zehnder , Grey Global Group, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., NYSE, BIVA, The TMX Group and many more

More than 4,000 women leaders from around the world heard from expert panels of women Board of Directors on how they forged their Path to the Boardroom™ and were coached by corporate board directors in small groups based on their career level to receive guidance on their board journey

North America , all of whom are ready to serve on public company boards 50/50WOB celebrated their 50 Women to Watch for Boards finalists, a group of exceptionally qualified and vetted women leaders with diverse backgrounds across various sectors in, all of whom are ready to serve on public company boards

To learn more about The Global Conversation on Board Diversity or support the campaign, please visit: https://5050wob.com/virtual-global-conversations-on-board-diversity.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since 2010 the campaign has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company board directors. Educational programs and advocacy efforts produced by 50/50WOB include its annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity™, year-round board training programs for individuals and corporate groups, and the Networking Hub for alumni to connect to experts and corporate directors in support of their board journey. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.

