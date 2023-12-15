Infinix Collaborates with Free Fire to Unveil Limited Edition HOT 40 SERIES

The partnership unfolds a new chapter, featuring four iconic Free Fire character and pet combinations, including the popular Kelly and Mr. Waggor

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix has officially introduced the HOT 40 SERIES Free Fire Limited Edition, developed in collaboration with Free Fire , the world's most downloaded mobile battle royale game. Comprising the HOT 40 Pro and HOT 40, the series features significant upgrades in processor, camera, display, and software performance, carefully designed to provide its users with an unparalleled gaming experience.

"We are excited to continue our collaboration with Free Fire and announce the HOT 40 SERIES, which features unique combinations of characters and pets in our co-branded lineup. The series offers outstanding performance and an exceptional gaming experience for mobile gamers worldwide, all at a highly competitive price point. Furthermore, Infinix's collaboration with Free Fire extends beyond product innovation, as we strive to forge deeper connections with today's younger generation," said Summer Yao, HOT Series Product Director at Infinix.

Infinix HOT 40 SERIES Free Fire Limited Edition (PRNewswire)

New Level Gaming with Free Fire

This innovative collaboration between the Infinix HOT 40 SERIES and Free Fire aims to create a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience for users to explore the immersive world of Free Fire.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core­ processor, the HOT 40 Pro is supported by Infinix's self-developed XBOOST Gaming Engine. The engine is designed for gamers to easily customize gaming options by swiping left to access a tactical panel for one-click optimization. In addition, the HOT 40 SERIES has undergone software and hardware optimizations that allow Free Fire players to enjoy the game at 90FPS to get the most out of their gaming experience.

The HOT 40 Pro's 6.78-inch FHD+ screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, which is eight times more precise than regular screens. Featuring Infinix's groundbreaking Metamaterial Antenna, it offers faster and more reliable signal performance with File Download Speed increased by 68%, Signal Strength boosted by 6dB, and Game Latency reduced by 36%, enabling Free Fire gamers to score BOOYAH without delays.

Iconic Free Fire character and pet combinations

Free Fire's pet characters are increasingly popular within its community – in particular, pet star, Mr. Waggor has captured the hearts of players around the world. The HOT 40 SERIES Free Fire Limited Edition will come with exclusive customization featuring Free Fire's popular character and pet combinations such as Kelly + Mr. Waggor, Maxim + Ottero, Moco + Moony, and Hayato + Dr. Beanie, available in wallpapers, icon widgets, unique AR self-portrait mode, and sound effects for a unique user experience.

Furthermore, the gift box offers Free Fire fans exclusive souvenirs, such as a warrior lanyard, Winterlands cooling fan, and Mr. Waggor SIM card tray eject pin.

Infinix HOT 40 SERIES Free Fire Customized Gift Box (PRNewswire)

Level Up Your Smartphone

Equipped with a 108MP Portrait Camera and 32MP selfie camera, HOT 40 Pro users can capture impressive photos while maintaining clarity. Besides, the HOT 40 Pro design showcases a sparkling layer of crystals set against a starry texture, exhibiting a lustrous finish that changes in appearance as it reflects light from various angles.

Meanwhile, the HOT 40 model is packed with a MediaTek Helio G88 powerful processor featuring a 90Hz Super-Fluid punch-hole screen with Infinix's Magic Ring, allowing users to stay updated on face lock, charging status, and voice calls effortlessly. Both HOT 40 models are also supported by a 33W Enduring FastCharge feature and a massive 5,000mAh battery for extended use.

More details on availability and pricing will be shared on Infinix regional websites and social media channels.

For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

###

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Garena:

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to data.ai , previously known as App Annie.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile – in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organiser and hosts some of the world's biggest esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea's other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinix