CodaMetrix Selects Healthcare Veteran Lisa Morella as Vice President of Data and Analytics

With a workforce now comprised of more than 50% women, Morella's hire reinforces CodaMetrix's strong focus on driving gender equity in health tech

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CodaMetrix — an AI-powered platform for autonomous multi-specialty medical coding that translates clinical information for patient care and revenue cycle management — announced Lisa Morella, MBA, has joined the company's leadership team as Vice President of Data and Analytics. Morella comes to CodaMetrix as they close out a record-breaking year, including a 50% increase in the total number of automated coding transactions as compared to 2022. Morella will lead the data intelligence and machine learning teams and develop an enterprise data strategy that will support the company's transformational technology to improve clinical decision-making, clinical research, and population health.

Morella joins CodaMetrix after more than 15 years at Mass General Brigham where the technology driving CodaMetrix's innovative approaches was developed. Morella is uniquely qualified given her insider's perspective on data governance, data security, and advanced analytics. At Mass General Brigham, Morella helped lead enterprise data management and was instrumental in developing high-impact, cost-effective strategies that broadened adoption of new data-driven insights and programs across various clinical and administrative lines of business.

"I'm honored to join CodaMetrix, a dynamic and innovative company that is reimagining how coding can help transform healthcare for the better," said Morella. "The leadership team at CodaMetrix are also very much focused on driving equity and diversity in health tech, so it's an even bigger privilege to join an organization that understands and is investing in a workforce built for the future."

This past year, CodaMetrix surpassed a goal to have more than 50% of their workforce composed of female employees. Morella's most recent hire reflects the organization's focus on building an equitable workforce to achieve its goal of creating a future where each patient's healthcare journey is translated into codes with clinical specificity. Morella's appointment builds on the announcement CodaMetrix made this past summer in relation to Cathy Donohue joining CodaMetrix as Senior Vice President of Product . CodaMetrix also has plans to develop an advisory board next year to help guide product and service expansion to meet the growing need for autonomous coding solutions in healthcare, and the company has set a goal of a minimum 50% female representation on its advisory board.

"As a veteran health tech executive, I know the best teams are those that come to the table with diverse mindsets and experiences, coupled with a shared vision and established values," said Tara Bradley, Chief Customer Officer at CodaMetrix. "As we continue to grow, our focus will be on bringing high-quality, reliable automated coding capabilities to more healthcare providers so they can focus on caring for patients at the top of their license. Lisa's proven track record of building data-driven strategies that offer both clinical and business value will be instrumental to our shared success."

Most recently, CodaMetrix announced a strategic distribution agreement with GE HealthCare . This agreement enables GE HealthCare customers to rapidly benefit from CodaMetrix's CMX Automate™ solution that uses AI-powered autonomous medical coding to bolster both quality and efficiency in coding. CMX Automate was also recognized in 2023 by KLAS Research as first in the "Reduce Cost of Care" category. Finally, CodaMetrix closed a series of notable healthcare provider partnerships in 2023, including Henry Ford Health , as well as the announcement of its Series A .

To learn more about why more than a dozen premier provider organizations and health systems, representing more than 200 hospitals and 50,000 providers, are already partnering with CodaMetrix to optimize clinical care and revenue cycle management, please visit CodaMetrix.com .

About CodaMetrix

CodaMetrix provides an AI-powered platform for multi-specialty medical coding, a $20 billion annual market. On average, providers utilizing the CMX platform see a 60% reduction in claims denials and a 50% savings on coding costs. CMX is in use at more than a dozen premier provider organizations and health systems, representing more than 200 hospitals and 50,000 providers. The platform, which was incubated within a leading healthcare system, is uniquely designed with a comprehensive patient-centric longitudinal view of records. Built for and by providers, the CMX platform is recognized by KLAS Research as No. 1 in the "Reduce Cost of Care" category and provides real-time audit capabilities and seamless EHR integration, which are used as a feedback loop to continuously improve learning. For more information, visit us at CodaMetrix.com and on LinkedIn .

