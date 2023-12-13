Puerto Rico Returns for the 3rd Year as First Countdown Destination for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" featuring Dayanara Torres as Co-Host and Ivy Queen Performing Live

DISTRITO T-Mobile, the Caribbean's state-of-the-art entertainment complex, will again host the historic broadcast and Spanish countdown to welcome the New Year

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico , the Island's non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) in partnership with the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority (PRCDA), is proud to announce that ABC and Dick Clark Productions have chosen the destination to serve as a host location once again for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024." For the third year in a row, Puerto Rico will be the program's first U.S. destination to welcome the New Year in 2024 alongside star-studded Boricua talent including actress, singer and TV presenter Dayanara Torres returning as co-host, and singer, rapper and "Queen of Reggaeton," Ivy Queen, who will be performing. The event will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile , the Caribbean's premier entertainment destination, providing exceptional cultural offerings in dining, art, music, and technology.

"We are pleased that after two fantastic years, ABC and Dick Clark Productions chose us to host the historic Spanish language countdown on our beautiful Island," said Mariela Vallines Fernández, executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, PRCDA. "We look forward to sharing the spirit of our destination and our world-class venue, DISTRITO T-Mobile, with the world again."

Puerto Rico's countdown will take place at 11:00 p.m. EST/12:00 a.m. AST, as the first countdown destination on the show's multi-destination broadcast to welcome the New Year. Visitors and residents will witness what it means to 'Live Boricua' and ring in the new year through a spectacular multisensory experience via the venue's digital display system, creating a 360-degree experience for visitors. DISTRITO T-Mobile offers unique experiences, including culinary offerings and entertainment available to book via the DISTRITO T-Mobile website .

"I'm so excited to be returning as co-host of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve where we will be joining Ryan for the Spanish countdown live from our beautiful island of Puerto Rico," said Torres. "Last year was spectacular, we had so much fun and I know ringing in 2024 will be even more special, full of music, dancing and the best energy."

The New Year's celebration has become an extension of the Island's world-renowned holiday season; a time of year that represents the vibrant Boricua culture, food, dance, and music that shine through local celebrations. For U.S. citizens no passport, currency exchange, or international phone plan is required when visiting the Island. Puerto Rico is the perfect place for those looking for the balance of unique cultural experiences, award-winning beaches, world-class culinary delights, natural wonders, and heart-pounding adventure in their future trip.

"Puerto Rico offers something for every type of traveler, with its ease of access as a U.S. territory and paradise filled with culture and wonder, it's a leading option for entertainment events of this magnitude that captivate and draw thousands," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. "Puerto Rico's holiday celebrations are truly one-of-a-kind and full of cultural experiences that visitors can't find anywhere else, which is why we invite travelers to come and see for themselves this New Year and throughout 2024."

Leisure and business travel to Puerto Rico is seeing continued growth and record-breaking results including traffic to the Island, as the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, is seeing an eight percent increase in passenger activity year-to-date when compared to the previous fiscal year, with a total of 5.6 million passengers. Year-to-date lodging revenue surpassed the previous record by 39 percent, totaling $8.9 billion as of Q1 2023, and the leisure and hospitality sector locally in Puerto Rico employed 93,600 people as of September 2023, the highest ever on record.

For more information about the destination, follow Discover Puerto Rico social channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

About Discover Puerto Rico:

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

