Wonder Integrated Group Unveils Striking Rebrand and Celebrates Milestone Certifications

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Integrated Group , an award-winning marketing agency based in Long Island, NY, is proud to announce the launch of its revamped website, marking a significant milestone in the company's 8-year journey. The rebrand showcases the organization's commitment to innovation, and excellence, and reflects Wonder Integrated Group's evolution as a leader in marketing, media, and advertising.

In addition to the aesthetic enhancements, this rebrand serves as the perfect platform to announce Wonder Integrated Group's official certification as a Women-Owned Business with New York State, New York City, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, and Nassau County. These awards underscore the company's dedication to fostering diversity and empowering women entrepreneurs in the business landscape.

Furthermore, Wonder Integrated Group is thrilled to share the news of its recent approval into the GSA (General Services Administration) contract schedule. This achievement solidifies the company's position as an approved vendor for the Federal government. By successfully navigating the rigorous GSA approval process, Wonder Integrated Group can now provide its high-quality services to federal agencies, contributing to the advancement of government initiatives.

President and Co-founder Andrea Urioste expressed enthusiasm about the rebrand and certifications, stating, "Our redesigned website is a testament to our commitment to adapt to the changing needs of our clients & the industry as a whole. We are incredibly proud to achieve certification as a women-owned business and gain entry into the GSA contract schedule. These accomplishments affirm our dedication to diversity, excellence, and our ongoing pursuit of delivering exceptional services within the private and public sectors."

About Wonder Integrated Group:

WonderINgroup creates meaningful marketing campaigns for brands looking to make a positive impact with a more conscious consumer. Offering one integrated solution, the agency handles all aspects of planning, creative design, media buying, content production, and website design & development. WonderINgroup has spent the last 8 years creating positive social impact by executing client campaigns for clients like Planned Parenthood, The Aspen Institute, and the Marine Stewardship Council.

