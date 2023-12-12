HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Norfolk Southern grants nearly $600,000 to 29 organizations combatting homelessness

Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will donate nearly $600,000 in grants to 29 organizations that serve homeless individuals across its 22-state network. Recipient organizations are based in communities served by Norfolk Southern and provide an array of vital services to homeless populations, from housing to job assistance to food and mental health support.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)
Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)(PRNewswire)

"We believe in the power of community and understand the profound impact homelessness has on individuals and families," said Kristin Wong, Director Corporate Giving at Norfolk Southern. "Norfolk Southern is focused on addressing this issue by supporting organizations across our 22-state network that provide shelter and critical services to the most vulnerable members of our communities."

This announcement comes as data shows homelessness has increased by nearly six percent over the last five years. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in 2022, counts of individuals and chronically homeless individuals reached record highs in the history of data collection. Homelessness is not a problem unique to any one city or town, but local service organizations play a key role in supporting those affected.

Organizations receiving funding include:

Organization

Location


Atlanta Mission

Atlanta, GA


Better Days Ahead Outreach Inc

Phoenixville, PA


Blue Grass Community Foundation

Lexington, KY


Center for Homeless Advancement for Today and Tomorrow

Chattanooga, TN

Covenant House Georgia, Inc

Atlanta, GA


Covenant House Michigan

Detroit, MI


Creative Health Service Inc

Pottstown, PA


Faith Mission

Columbus, OH


First Light, Inc

Birmingham, AL


First Stop, Inc

Huntsville, AL


Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Ministries

 Fort Wayne, IN


Helping Hands of Springfield Inc

Springfield, IL


Homeward Bound of Western North Carolina

Asheville, NC


Matthew 25: Ministries

Blue Ash, OH


Ministry with Community

Kalamazoo, MI


Miriam's House

Lynchburg, VA


Nicholas House

Atlanta, GA


North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless

 Huntsville, AL


Pathways

Birmingham, AL


Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless

Portsmouth, VA


Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities Outreach Center

Pottstown, PA


Roof Above

Charlotte, NC


St. Patrick's Center Inc

Wilmington, Delaware


St. Vincent de Paul Baltimore

Baltimore, MD


The Cooperative Downtown Ministries Inc

Birmingham, AL


The Hope Center at Hagerstown Rescue Mission

Hagerstown, MD


The Least of These Ministry

Roanoke, VA


Uniting Partners for Women and Children

Louisville, KY


Unity of Greater New Orleans

New Orleans, LA


As a major driver of business and economic growth in towns and cities across the eastern United States, Norfolk Southern is committed to playing an active role in helping its communities thrive. In its corporate giving, Norfolk Southern is focused on making investments and supporting organizations that promote safe and sustainable operations, develop the local workforce, and build strong, thriving communities.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting NorfolkSouthern.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-grants-nearly-600-000-to-29-organizations-combatting-homelessness-302012756.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.