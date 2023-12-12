Kia EV9 and Telluride win 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards.

All-new 2024 Kia EV9 wins the Best 3-Row Electric Vehicle award

2024 Kia Telluride celebrates fifth consecutive year as a Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards winner, taking the win in the Best Midsize SUV category

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2024 Kia EV9 and the acclaimed 2024 Telluride have been named to the 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards list. While the EV9 has been recognized as the "Best 3-Row Electric Vehicle" in its first year on sale, the Telluride continues its winningest legacy by marking the fifth consecutive year as a KBB.com Best Buy Awards category winner, taking the crown in the "Best Midsize SUV" segment for 2024.

"It is a profoundly proud moment at Kia as we celebrate both a swift and enduring success with these recent wins," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "The all-electric EV9 is emerging as our newest rising star, led by the bold and rugged Telluride's storied legacy."

The editors of Kelley Blue Book praised the EV9 for being "the first 7-passenger electric vehicle from a mainstream automaker," while also calling it "thoroughly impressive" for various reasons, including its compelling combinations of price, power, and range. At the same time, KBB.com editors acknowledged that while there are many great contenders in the 3-row midsize SUV segment, "The Telluride is too good to be toppled."

While the Telluride carries on with its award-winning formula for the 2024 model year, the all-new 2024 EV9 is a powerhouse EV SUV with much to offer: a striking exterior design, rich interior appointments, generous interior volume for up to seven passengers, towing capability1, leading vehicle dynamics, and DC fast charging capability. Available in Light, Wind, Land and GT-Line trim levels and offered in two battery sizes and rear-wheel drive or dual-motor AWD configurations, the EV9 is rated at an EPA-estimated all-electric range of 304 miles on the Light Long Range RWD2. Assembly of the EV9 is scheduled to move to the state-of-the-art Kia facility in West Point, Georgia in 2024.

Kelley Blue Book's annual Best Buy Awards are based on the analysis of vehicle-related data like vehicle pricing, consumer reviews and ratings, 5-Year Cost to Own information – which includes depreciation, insurance, maintenance, financing, fuel, fees and taxes for new cars – along with consumer reviews and ratings and vehicle sales information.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Towing may significantly reduce electric range and requires additional equipment. See Owner's Manual for towing instructions. Always use caution while towing.

2 Based on combined (city/highway) EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

