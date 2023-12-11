Stericycle Named a Green Company of the Year by BIG Awards for Business

Recognized for holistic approach to sustainability

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as a 2023 Green Company of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). Stericycle was honored for its holistic approach to sustainability through its container portfolio enhancements, operational efficiencies and strategic partnerships.

Stericycle, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Stericycle) (PRNewswire)

The BIG Awards for Business recognize companies and their products, people and tactics, which are helping reduce impact on the environment. Every nomination is scored by a volunteer panel of business experts and industry leaders using a unique model that affords judges the opportunity to share public and private feedback.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Green Company of the Year for our environmental and sustainability efforts," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "It is our mission to provide safe, sustainable and responsible products and services to help organizations protect the health and well-being of the people and communities they serve. By continuing to invest in our container portfolio, operations and strategic partnerships, we are shaping a healthier and safer world for everyone, everywhere, every day."

Globally in 2022, Stericycle helped customers divert 101 million pounds of plastic from landfills through the use of reusable waste containers rather than single use containers. Additionally, Stericycle treated 1.5 billion pounds of medical waste prior to disposal, helping to protect the public from potentially harmful materials. The company also incinerated 38 million pounds of pharmaceutical waste prior to disposal, helping to keep active pharmaceutical ingredients out of waterways, and recycled one billion pounds of paper, helping safeguard customers' confidential information.

Additional highlights from Stericycle's sustainability initiatives include:

"In the spirit of achievement and excellence, we congratulate Stericycle on their outstanding success in 2023. Their victory exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability and innovation," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "Kudos to all the winners who have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, collectively shaping the future of business. May this recognition inspire continued greatness in the years to come."

This is the fourth time Stericycle has been honored by BIG. Previously, BIG named Stericycle's SafeShield™ Medical Waste Container a 2022 Product of the Year. In 2021, the company was recognized with the Sustainability Product of the Year award for its MedDrop™ medication collection kiosks, which provide a convenient way for consumers to dispose of unneeded medication while also helping to reduce the impact of pharmaceuticals on the environment, when they are improperly disposed. In 2020, BIG named Stericycle an Enterprise Company of the Year for its efforts to safely and responsibly dispose of COVID-19 related medical waste.

Please visit the Stericycle website for more information about our commitment to sustainability.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact:

Media Relations

Stericycle, Inc.

media@stericycle.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stericycle