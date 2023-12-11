FIAT Brand Celebrates Arrival of All-new, All-electric Fiat (500e)RED in US With 'Inspired' Video

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FIAT brand celebrates the arrival of the all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e in the U.S. with “Inspired” video. (PRNewswire)

The six-minute video, "Inspired," follows the all-new, all-electric Fiat (500e)RED edition on the road from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to celebrate the arrival of the all-new, all-electric Fiat (500e)RED in America

"Inspired" can be viewed on the FIAT USA YouTube channel

The Fiat (500e)RED is the first drop of the 2024 Fiat 500e collection

The all-new, all-electric Fiat (500e)RED edition will be available in Stellantis North America showrooms starting in the first quarter of 2024, with more "product drops" to follow

Fiat 500e is a new icon, part of a 124-year-old brand, born to deliver mobility, joy and style in a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in a way that only FIAT can

Stellantis' first BEV in North America combines the love of an iconic brand with a sustainable mission

From Los Angeles to Las Vegas, Olivier Francois takes to America's electric corridor in the all-new 2024 Fiat (500e)RED edition. The video celebrating the arrival of the all-new, all-electric Fiat (500e)RED features Francois, CEO of FIAT and global chief marketing officer of Stellantis, and Bono, lead singer of U2 and co-founder of ONE and (RED), to commemorate World AIDS Day, which took place Fri., Dec. 1. The video is available at www.fiatusa.com and the brand's YouTube channel here.

The brand debuted the 2024 Fiat (500e)RED as the first Fiat 500e product drop for North America this week.

The Fiat (500e)RED is all new and all electric, the perfect vehicle for the job or a driver's daily urban commute. Launching exclusively as a (RED) edition, this Fiat 500e combines style and substance that projects beyond its iconic profile.

The FIAT partnership launched as part of a multi-brand Stellantis partnership with (RED) in September 2021 to raise awareness for the fight against global health emergencies and support the Global Fund.

An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand's most storied and iconic model, the two-door fully electric (500e)RED will arrive on this side of the Atlantic as the first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) offering from Stellantis. The lightest passenger BEV in the market, (500e)RED boasts an estimated range of 149 miles (240 kilometers), enabled by a 42-KWh battery with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of four hours and 15 minutes. BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

The all-new, all-electric Fiat (500e)RED edition will be available in Stellantis North America showrooms starting in the first quarter of 2024 with additional "product drops" to follow.

Product Drop

As part of its innovative marketing plan, FIAT is the first automotive brand to incorporate a "product drop" strategy to create buzz, cultivate customer loyalty and, ultimately, appeal. The product drop strategy involves the creation of different variants of the 500e to keep the vehicle fresh and interesting. Each model will be "dropped," meaning released at a particular time in a limited quantity, similar to successful initiatives carried out in the fashion apparel industry.

(RED)

Founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat and urgency for global health crises.

Every action you take with (RED) saves lives. All money generated by (RED) goes to the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $750 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people. (RED) funding supports life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.



FIAT Brand

FIAT brand celebrates more than 120 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor come standard with every Fiat.

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis retail battery-electric vehicle offering in North America and the best-selling city EV in Europe.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

