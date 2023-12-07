Breegan Jane Partners with Habitat For Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

The partnership aims to educate potential homebuyers and provide them with necessary tools for the home buying process

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breegan Jane , Los Angeles-based interior designer, author, philanthropist and single mom to two boys, has partnered with Habitat For Humanity of Greater Los Angeles to help demystify the homeownership application process, shedding light on the necessary qualifications and sharing the many benefits of owning your own home through her recently recorded tutorial video at Isabel Villas , Habitat LA's 8-home development in South Los Angeles.

Getty Images Linked Here (Credit: Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images)

Images of Jane Onsite Linked Here (Credit: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles)

Breegan Jane Logo Linked Here

"Everyone desires financial security for their family, and perhaps no one feels that more strongly than a single mom. One of the things I attribute to my own success in that arena has been the ability to own homes, redesign them and build equity. Home ownership and all the benefits it brings should be afforded to everyone. My hope is that this video simplifies home buying and shows those who may be intimidated by the process that they too can achieve this goal," says Jane.

Isabel Villas is expected to be completed by December 2023. Thanks to Los Angeles County and Habitat LA donors, these beautiful one-story, detached homes will have private yards, attached 2-car garages, drought tolerant landscape, energy efficient appliances and installed solar systems. As part of the home buying process, all eight families will complete a robust homeownership counseling curriculum, contribute a modest down payment and pay an affordable monthly mortgage.

"Many people in Los Angeles dream of homeownership but are intimidated by the process. This partnership with Breegan Jane helps demystify the process while illuminating Habitat LA's unique and comprehensive program that walks interested buyers along their individual pathway to homeownership," added Habitat's LA President & CEO, Erin Rank.

Check out Breegan and Habitat LA's tutorial video at https://youtu.be/biAn2oVeQTI?si=ekqd3Z9eTy_8yi9z .

Find out how to apply now at https://www.habitatla.org/how-to-apply/ .

About Breegan Jane

As a Los Angeles-based interior designer, author, philanthropist and mom to two boys, Breegan Jane is a dynamic voice in the industry. From hosting HGTV's Dream Home, to working on Property Brothers, Breegan continues to showcase her vast expertise building and designing homes. Her design capabilities have led her to appear on several other networks, as well, including NBC, Peacock, Food Network and more. As a leader in industry conversations, Breegan participates regularly in speaker series events and champions the motherhood community as she shares her insight via her weekly blog on breeganjane.com . Further expanding her reach and narrative, she advocates for women and children in Africa as a partner with an international non-profit organization known as the Mekuno Project.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families by helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org .

View original content:

SOURCE Breegan Jane