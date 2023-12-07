36Kr Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company" or "We") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Number of followers [ 1] as of September 30, 2023 reached 32.1 million, an increase of 19.8% from 26.8 million as of September 30, 2022 .

Total revenues increased by 2.5% to RMB97.0 million ( US$13.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, from RMB94.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Revenues from online advertising services increased by 11.4% to RMB71.2 million ( US$9.8 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, from RMB63.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Revenues from enterprise value-added services were RMB14.2 million ( US$1.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB23.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Revenues from subscription services increased by 61.9% to RMB11.5 million ( US$1.6 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB7.1 million in the same period of 2022.

[1] "Number of followers" refers to the aggregate number of followers across the official accounts we own and/or operate on various social media and online platforms, including but not limited to Weixin, Weibo, Zhihu, Toutiao, Xinhua Net, Douyin and Bilibili.

Selected Operating Data



For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2022

2023 Online advertising services







Number of online advertising services end customers

231

215 Average revenue per online advertising services end

customer (RMB'000)[2]

276.8

331.3









Enterprise value-added services







Number of enterprise value-added services end customers

93

80 Average revenue per enterprise value-added services end

customer (RMB'000)[3]

253.4

177.8









Subscription services







Number of individual subscribers

99

28 Average revenue per individual subscriber (RMB)[4]

5,186.8

68,675.9









Number of institutional investors

149

138 Average revenue per institutional investor (RMB'000)[5]

44.3

69.5











Mr. Dagang Feng, Co-chairman and CEO of 36Kr, commented, "We delivered another quarter of solid top-line growth in the third quarter of 2023 despite uncertainties in the macro environment. Our advertising services achieved double-digit growth year over year, and our subscription services' growth pace further accelerated, demonstrating the resilience and vitality of our businesses. We continuously enriched our content ecosystem, expanded our products and service offerings, and deepened the integration of AI applications across our various business scenarios. Underpinned by our content creation prowess and effective, omni-channel distribution matrix, the number of our followers surpassed 32 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 20% from a year ago. Moving forward, we will remain at the forefront of innovation and fortify our position as a leading service platform in the New Economy industry, while embracing generative AI technology's enormous potential and seizing future growth opportunities."

Ms. Lin Wei, Chief Financial Officer of 36Kr, added, "We maintained our growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2023. Total revenues increased by 2.5% year over year to RMB97.0 million, driven by a decent advertising performance as well as the robust momentum of our subscription business, which grew 11% and 62% year over year respectively. Meanwhile, our gross margin remained stable at the 56% level as we persistently optimized our cost structure and streamlined our spending. Looking ahead, we will further boost our core competitive edges, refine our AI-empowered product innovation and pursue broader monetization opportunities. We believe our peerless content, rising brand influence, and high-quality services connecting participants across the New Economy will continue to help shape the industry landscape and drive our long-term sustainable growth."

[2] Equals revenues generated from online advertising services for a period divided by the number of online advertising services end customers in the same period.

[3] Equals revenues generated from enterprise value-added services for a period divided by the number of enterprise value-added services end customers in the same period.

[4] Equals revenues generated from individual subscription services for a period divided by the number of individual subscribers in the same period.

[5] Equals revenues generated from institutional investor subscription services for a period divided by the number of institutional investors in the same period.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 2.5% to RMB97.0 million (US$13.3 million) in the third quarter of 2023, from RMB94.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Online advertising services revenues increased by 11.4% to RMB71.2 million ( US$9.8 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, from RMB63.9 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to more innovative marketing solutions we provided to our customers.

Enterprise value-added services revenues decreased by 39.6% to RMB14.2 million ( US$1.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, from RMB23.6 million in the same period of 2022, as certain of our offline events and other value-added services were negatively impacted by the macro economy challenges.

Subscription services revenues increased by 61.9% to RMB11.5 million ( US$1.6 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB7.1 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to our continuous efforts to offer high-quality subscription products and training programs to our subscribers.

Cost of revenues was RMB42.3 million (US$5.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB35.5 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher fulfillment costs and content costs.

Gross profit was RMB54.6 million (US$7.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB59.1 million in the same period of 2022. Gross profit margin was 56.3% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 62.4% in the same period of 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB77.5 million (US$10.6 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB62.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB32.4 million ( US$4.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 0.7% from RMB32.2 million in the same period of 2022. The slight increase was primarily attributable to the increase in payroll-related expenses, partially offset by the decrease in marketing related expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB36.9 million ( US$5.1 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, a 122.6% increase compared to RMB16.6 million in the same period of 2022. The fluctuation was primarily attributable to certain one-off expenses including severance payments as we optimized our organization and office lease termination fees occurred in the quarter, as well as the increase in allowance for credit losses.

Research and development expenses were RMB8.3 million ( US$1.1 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 38.1% from RMB13.4 million in the same period of 2022, as we proactively embrace AI technology and streamlined our research and development teams, resulting in a decrease in payroll-related expenses.

Share-based compensation expenses recognized in cost of revenues, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, as well as general and administrative expenses totaled RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB2.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Other income was RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB5.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Income tax expenses were RMB0.02 million (US$0.002 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB0.17 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss was RMB18.9 million (US$2.6 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of RMB2.5 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss[6] was RMB17.5 million (US$2.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB5.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB18.9 million (US$2.6 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.452 (US$0.062) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.042 in the same period of 2022.

[6] Non-GAAP adjusted income/(loss) represents net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses

Certain Balance Sheet Items

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB116.0 million (US$15.9 million), compared to RMB136.5 million as of June 30, 2023. The decrease was mainly attributable to small-sized long-term investments in certain New-Economy entities in the third quarter of 2023, as well as net cash outflow from operating activities.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these two non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company's management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company performance. The Company encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA represents adjusted net income/(loss) before interest income, interest expenses, income tax expense/(credit), depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on of September 29, 2023.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business condition in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

36Kr Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













June 30,

September 30,

September 30, 2023 2023 2023

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000











Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 98,106

65,967

9,042 Restricted cash 100

100

14 Short–term investments 38,245

49,903

6,840 Accounts receivable, net 156,858

147,260

20,184 Receivables due from related parties 320

394

54 Prepayments and other current assets 28,384

20,344

2,788 Total current assets 322,013

283,968

38,922 Non–current assets:









Property and equipment, net 2,269

6,051

829 Intangible assets, net 1,193

1,153

158 Long-term investments 139,718

149,325

20,467 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 24,547

37,603

5,154 Total non–current assets 167,727

194,132

26,608 Total assets 489,740

478,100

65,530











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 43,055

49,917

6,842 Salary and welfare payables 38,412

41,950

5,750 Taxes payable 4,740

5,062

694 Deferred revenue 27,781

24,916

3,415 Amounts due to related parties 1,067

1,225

168 Accrued liabilities and other payables 18,410

22,617

3,100 Short-term bank loan 14,950

14,950

2,049 Operating lease liabilities 34,477

7,288

999 Total current liabilities 182,892

167,925

23,017 Non-current liabilities:









Operating lease liabilities 8,667

29,529

4,047 Other non-current liabilities 394

284

39 Total non-current liabilities 9,061

29,813

4,086 Total liabilities 191,953

197,738

27,103











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares 694

694

95 Treasury stock (11,578)

(11,578)

(1,587) Additional paid-in capital 2,063,375

2,064,785

283,002 Accumulated deficit (1,758,517)

(1,777,437)

(243,617) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,707)

(4,894)

(671) Total 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s shareholders' equity 289,267

271,570

37,222 Non-controlling interests 8,520

8,792

1,205 Total shareholders' equity 297,787

280,362

38,427 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 489,740

478,100

65,530













36Kr Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 Revenues:





















Online advertising services 63,934

71,236

9,764

159,374

170,124

23,317 Enterprise value-added services 23,565

14,222

1,949

47,244

40,990

5,618 Subscription services 7,109

11,508

1,577

19,304

25,740

3,528 Total revenues 94,608

96,966

13,290

225,922

236,854

32,463 Cost of revenues (35,541)

(42,339)

(5,803)

(90,222)

(112,388)

(15,404) Gross profit 59,067

54,627

7,487

135,700

124,466

17,059 Operating expenses:





















Sales and marketing expenses (32,168)

(32,384)

(4,439)

(89,267)

(97,220)

(13,325) General and administrative expenses (16,559)

(36,864)

(5,053)

(30,373)

(71,730)

(9,831) Research and development expenses (13,385)

(8,289)

(1,136)

(40,507)

(37,326)

(5,116) Total operating expenses (62,112)

(77,537)

(10,628)

(160,147)

(206,276)

(28,272) Loss from operations (3,045)

(22,910)

(3,141)

(24,447)

(81,810)

(11,213) Other income/(expenses):





















Share of (loss)/income from equity method investments (69)

(220)

(30)

285

(527)

(72) Gain on disposal of a subsidiary -

3,366

461

38,019

3,366

461 Long-term investment income -

-

-

18,464

-

- Short-term investment income 449

251

34

1,635

1,027

141 Government grant 916

226

31

3,351

1,021

140 Others, net 4,404

401

55

7,008

5,164

708 (Loss)/income before income tax 2,655

(18,886)

(2,590)

44,315

(71,759)

(9,835) Income tax (expenses)/credit (166)

(17)

(2)

(171)

173

24 Net (loss)/income 2,489

(18,903)

(2,592)

44,144

(71,586)

(9,811) Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests (746)

(17)

(2)

(1,386)

358

49 Net (loss)/income attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s

ordinary shareholders 1,743

(18,920)

(2,594)

42,758

(71,228)

(9,762)























Net (loss)/income 2,489

(18,903)

(2,592)

44,144

(71,586)

(9,811) Other comprehensive income





















Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,916

(187)

(26)

3,748

966

132 Total other comprehensive income 1,916

(187)

(26)

3,748

966

132 Total comprehensive (loss)/income 4,405

(19,090)

(2,618)

47,892

(70,620)

(9,679) Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to non-

controlling interests (746)

(17)

(2)

(1,386)

358

49 Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to 36Kr

Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders 3,659

(19,107)

(2,620)

46,506

(70,262)

(9,630)















































Net (loss)/income per ordinary share (RMB)





















Basic 0.002

(0.018)

(0.002)

0.041

(0.068)

(0.009) Diluted 0.002

(0.018)

(0.002)

0.041

(0.068)

(0.009) Net (loss)/income per ADS (RMB)





















Basic 0.042

(0.452)

(0.062)

1.037

(1.709)

(0.234) Diluted 0.042

(0.452)

(0.062)

1.037

(1.709)

(0.234) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

per share calculation





















Basic 1,035,476,294

1,046,515,168

1,046,515,168

1,031,290,397

1,041,904,687

1,041,904,687 Diluted 1,035,476,294

1,046,515,168

1,046,515,168

1,031,290,397

1,041,904,687

1,041,904,687 Weighted average number of ADS used in per ADS

calculation





















Basic 41,419,052

41,860,607

41,860,607

41,251,616

41,676,187

41,676,187 Diluted 41,419,052

41,860,607

41,860,607

41,251,616

41,676,187

41,676,187

36Kr Holdings Inc. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000























Net (loss)/income 2,489

(18,903)

(2,592)

44,144

(71,586)

(9,811) Share-based compensation expenses 2,575

1,410

193

9,268

5,117

701 Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/income 5,064

(17,493)

(2,399)

53,412

(66,469)

(9,110) Interest income, net (323)

(59)

(8)

(564)

(743)

(102) Income tax expenses 166

17

2

171

(173)

(24) Depreciation and amortization expenses 479

564

77

1,423

1,257

172 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 5,386

(16,971)

(2,328)

54,442

(66,128)

(9,064)



























