Zuniga Health broadens product suite for Hispanic small group businesses

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuniga Health LLC, an innovative health plan announced a broadening of their benefit portfolio with two low cost solutions that help employers to be ACA compliant : Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC) and Minimum Value Plan (MVP). These two products add to Zuniga Health's existing PPO, HDHP, Dental Vision and Hearing plans. Zuniga Health is the only Hispanic-owned health plan in the US to address the needs of Hispanic businesses. Zuniga Health's premiums are typically 15-20% lower than fully-insured carriers.

www.zunigahealth.com (PRNewswire)

With its growing benefit suite, Zuniga Health deepens its mission to increase the number of Hispanic employees obtaining health benefits. Recent studies have shown that health insurance is an important recruitment and retention tool for employers. More than ever, employers are under pressure to attract and keep talent, and offering benefits is a necessity in this endeavor.

"Providing affordable health insurance will make every company more attractive to jobseekers and helps retain existing talent and increase employee loyalty," said Arthur Vera, Founder and CEO of Zuniga Health. "For the first time workers are demanding benefits and small businesses are realizing the need to offer robust health insurance to stay competitive. Our MEC and MVP products are a low cost solution that offers basic coverage including hospital options and access to premier provider networks with zero deductible, saving the employer from ACA penalties. These new products bring us closer to our mission to strengthen the Hispanic community with a healthier workforce."

Zuniga Health's plans are designed specifically for small- to medium-sized businesses. All services are offered in English and Spanish.

ACA compliant: Employers avoid penalty A with MEC plans and penalty A & B with MVP.

No participation rate: small groups of employees can sign up.

No Deductible: All MEC and MVP products have zero Deductible and no co-insurance.

Unlimited telehealth and telepsychology visits: while other insurance companies charge after two free visits, Zuniga Health offers unlimited telehealth and telepsychology visits.

Premier provider network: employees get access to the largest networks in the country. Choosing their preferred doctors and hospitals is easy.

Concierge approach: members and providers have ONE phone number to call for questions regarding their health benefits, billing, provider search, etc.

Employers - To sign up with Zuniga Health, visit



- To sign up with Zuniga Health, visit here

Brokers and Agents - To work with Zuniga Health, visit - To work with Zuniga Health, visit here

Media contact:

Sonja Reians

sreians@zunigahealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zuniga Health