Synplogen and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Plans to Accelerate Global DNA Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Platform Services in Japan

KOBE, Japan and BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synplogen Co., a synthetic biology startup spun out of Kobe University's Graduate School of Science, Technology and Innovation that provides custom DNA synthesis and Gene Therapy Biofoundry services, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that they have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU"). Together, Synplogen and Ginkgo intend to accelerate the global development of DNA manufacturing and gene therapy platform services in Japan.

Ginkgo and Synplogen will explore global business collaboration opportunities for DNA manufacturing. Synplogen's OGAB™ DNA synthesis services have the ability to synthesize DNA of various lengths up to 100 kbp. OGAB is also capable of complex DNA synthesis, with features such as a high/low guanine-cytosine content and repeat sequences.

Furthermore, Ginkgo and Synplogen will work to extend the reach of Ginkgo's gene therapy services in Japan. Synplogen plans to collaborate by offering business development and marketing support to connect Ginkgo's services with Japanese biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Ginkgo is prepared to utilize its end-to-end AAV gene therapy development platform , coupled with unique expertise in high-throughput design and synthesis optimization, to catalyze advancements in the Japanese bioeconomy.

"Japan has long been a leader in developing innovations for the bioeconomy," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. "We're thrilled to partner with Synplogen as we seek to grow our cell and gene therapy service offerings in Japan as well as support the vibrant and innovative Japanese bioeconomy more broadly."

"We are so honored that our DNA synthesis technology has been recognized by Ginkgo Bioworks, which is the global biofoundry leader," said Kazuhiko Yamamoto, Representative Director and CEO of Synplogen. "Ginkgo's services can play a crucial role in driving growth in Japan's bioeconomy. We look forward to the practical impact of Ginkgo's contributions, aligning well with our commitment to advancing innovative solutions for the Japanese biotech sector."

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (formerly known as Twitter) (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn .

About Synplogen

Synplogen Co., Ltd. is a synthetic biology startup established in February 2017, originating from Kobe University's Graduate School of Science, Technology and Innovation. Using our proprietary DNA synthesis technologies OGAB™ and Combinatorial-OGAB, we provide DNA synthesis and DNA library construction services, and through our Gene Therapy Biofoundry™ service, we also provide design, development and analysis services for gene therapy products such as viral vectors and mRNA.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Ginkgo, including as a result of recent acquisitions, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 8, 2023 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

